DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A line item that came as a surprise to Dyersville City Council members has prompted a delay in the budget certification process.
During the public hearing on the budget this week, Mayor Jim Heavens said he just noticed that the city would not tax farmland within its boundaries in the coming fiscal year, a practice he hasn’t seen implemented in the two decades he has been on the council.
While Heavens said the amount of revenue being lost wasn’t substantial — it totaled $6,345 last year — he was curious why this had occurred and wondered if this would be setting a precedent.
City Administrator Mick Michel explained that staff had “zeroed-out” the tax revenue on in-town agricultural land as part of a larger strategy for potential leverage in future annexation discussions.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to get existing subdivisions annexed in, but in order to do that, we’re going to need some help from farmers to get to that area,” Michel said.
Michel said that while there aren’t any current negotiations with farmers concerning annexation, the broader annexation discussion soon will be back at the forefront. When that day comes, Michel said that the city would be in a better position if it could offer agricultural landowners a lower tax rate should they chose to voluntarily annex into the city.
Council Member Mike English and Heavens both said they were surprised by this move, stating that the public hearing was the first time they had heard about this.
“What bugs me is, why is this coming up tonight,” English said.
Michel said he didn’t want to have anyone getting the impression he was trying to hide anything, adding that the documents including the zeroed-out ag tax line item have remained the same since the council began its budget work sessions weeks ago.
“I apologize if I didn’t communicate that correctly,” Michel said.
But at this point in the process, since what was being discussed was a tax being certified, the discrepancy was not something the council simply could amend and approve. Instead, in order to add the agricultural revenue back into the budget, the public hearing process would need to start over.
Given state-mandated publication and public notice requirements, this would put the council close to the March 30 deadline to get its budget certified and submitted.
But after more discussion, the council was not in favor of granting an exemption for farmland, voting, 4-0, to table the matter and reschedule the public hearing.
Council Member Jim Gibbs was not present.
“This is my fault, and I take full responsibility,” Michel told the council.
In a follow-up special meeting, council members voted to set a public hearing on the revised budget at 6 p.m. March 29. Council members are expected to vote on the budget following the hearing.