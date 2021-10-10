MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A former Maquoketa hospital now is slated for one of two fates: the auction block or the wrecking ball.
The hospital building, located at 700 W. Grove St., closed in March when Jackson County Regional Health Center opened its new facility at 601 Hospital Drive.
Officials recently confirmed plans to auction off the old hospital in a sealed bid process later this year. If no bids are received or accepted, it will be demolished.
“Certainly from a cost standpoint, we would hope that somebody would be able to purchase it and use it for something that’s consistent with community needs,” said Curt Coleman, president of Jackson County Regional Health Center.
When the facility closed, hospital officials solicited proposals from developers interested in either repurposing the building or constructing a new structure on the 12-acre lot. However, no proposals were received.
Since then, the building has sat empty. Coleman said basic maintenance to preserve its functionality costs more than $30,000 per month.
Chicago-based real estate auction company Rick Levin & Associates is working with Iowa company Hallberg Auction and Real Estate to handle the auction.
Rick Levin, president of Rick Levin & Associates, said the companies will hold on-site inspections for prospective buyers in November and December, with the deadline for sealed bids in early December.
Levin said the building might be attractive for regional and national developers in a host of industries, including medical, warehouse or residential use. His company calculated that a similar facility could cost more than $30 million to replicate, but a developer potentially could buy the property at auction for “several million dollars or less.”
“Where else can you come in and buy a $30 million, well-located property for a small fraction of that?” he asked. “This building has lots of potential great reuses, and if we can bring a positive use to the community and create jobs, ... it’s a win-win for everybody.”
The hospital will pay Rick Levin & Associates $36,000 for marketing the auction, with a potential buyer paying a 10% commission to Levin’s firm.
Coleman said the hospital also is working with consultants to plan the potential demolition of the building. If no bids come in, or if the hospital’s Board of Trustees chooses not to accept one, demolition could begin soon after bidding closes.
Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering is developing a demolition plan. Coleman said preliminary estimates put the cost of hazard mitigation and demolition at about $1.6 million.