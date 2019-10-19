Two local members of the U.S. House of Representatives outpaced their competitors in fundraising during the most recent quarter, according to Federal Election Commission data.
U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., are holding fast to their advantages, outpacing their Republican challengers by substantial margins.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, fell short of the financial support provided to two of the five Democrats hoping to limit her time in Washington, D.C., to a single term. However, she continues to have a comfortable overall fundraising lead.
The Telegraph Herald reviewed third-quarter campaign finance disclosure reports filed by candidates for federal offices in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. The filing deadline was this week. The general election is set for Nov. 3, 2020.
Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
Finkenauer’s re-election campaign raised $464,000 in the third quarter. That’s a 5% hike over the $441,000 raised during the prior quarter. She has raised $1.3 million in the campaign cycle to date.
Her closest competitor in terms of fundraising — Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion — raised $319,000 in the third quarter. That represents a 6% drop from the $338,000 she raised in the first month-plus of her campaign, a spree that earned her campaign national headlines.
In her re-election campaign to date, Finkenauer has raised $126,000 of her money in donations of $200 or less — about 10% of her total haul.
“Grass-roots supporters notice her passion for bringing common sense and decency to Congress and continue to support and power congresswoman Finkenauer’s campaign for re-election,” said campaign spokesman Ned Miller.
Hinson, on the other hand, has raised $19,600 in donations of $200 or less — 3% of her total.
The two are far closer when it comes to big-money donations.
Finkenauer has raised $284,000 in contributions of $2,000 or more — the largest one-time donation amount that the FEC allows. Hinson has raised $229,000 — about 35% of what she has raised in total.
The source of that money is also different.
Individual donors have provided $797,000 of Finkenauer’s money thus far, versus the $465,000 her campaign has received from nonparty political action committees.
For Hinson, $599,000 of her money comes from individual donors, versus just $56,000 from PACs.
“Ashley’s excellent fundraising is no surprise to those on the ground in eastern Iowa,” said campaign manager Jimmy Peacock. “Ashley’s message, combined with her hard work meeting Iowans, is attracting the financial support necessary to win this district in 2020.”
Hinson faces primary challenges from Republicans Thomas Hansen, of Winneshiek County, and Darren White, of Jackson County. Hansen reported raising $2,477 in the most recent quarter, while White did not report any contributions.
Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
The campaign for Bustos ratcheted up fundraising in the third quarter, bringing in $584,000. That is up 20% from the year’s second quarter. Attempts to reach Bustos’ campaign to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Bustos is financially far ahead of her nearest contender in the Republican primary, Esther Joy King.
King reported raising $123,000 in her first 40 days as a candidate. The vast amount of that money — $118,000 — came from individual donors.
She said she has been focusing small and plans to continue doing so.
“My No. 1 focus is meeting people,” King said. “I have been asking everybody for $17 for the 17th Congressional District. This is my first time jumping into the political realm. I am finding people are really hungry for good representation.”
William Swisher, who is challenging Bustos in the Democratic primary, did not report any contributions for the quarter. Republicans Bill Fawell and Eugene Farrell did not report any contributions in the third quarter.
U.S. Senate: Iowa
Two candidates in the Democratic primary for the seat held by Ernst saw huge gains in their third-quarter fundraising, while Ernst’s campaign dipped beneath $1 million for the quarter.
Ernst raised $1.1 million in the second quarter, but her total fell slightly — to $956,000 — in the third.
Democratic primary candidates Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro each brought in more than $1 million in the same stretch.
Greenfield’s campaign raised $1.1 million in the third quarter, nearly doubling the $628,000 she raised the quarter before.
Mauro reported $1 million, smashing the $205,000 his campaign reported in the quarter ended June 30.
Still, Ernst retains a comfortable overall fundraising advantage. She has raised $5.7 million in her bid for re-election. Greenfield has raised $1.7 million and Mauro $1.2 million.
Michael Franken, another Democrat seeking the seat, brought in $150,000 in the third quarter.
Fellow primary hopeful Kimberly Graham raised $23,000. Cal Woods, another Democrat, did not report any contributions.
U.S. Senate: Illinois
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., raised just more than $1 million in the third quarter.
Republican Peggy Hubbard raised $44,178.61, bringing her overall total to $99,500. Republican Mark Curran has raised $19,775 and loaned his campaign an additional $10,000.
U.S. House: Wisconsin
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., raised $281,227 in the third quarter. Democratic primary opponent Justin Bonner has raised $146.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., raised $159,585.75 in the third quarter toward his re-election campaign. He is unopposed thus far.