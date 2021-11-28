Sorry, an error occurred.
Elizabeth Hessel joined Woodward Communications as the corporate human resources director. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the position.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced promoting:
Rebecca Morrow to tax administrative supervisor.
Caleb Gillis to staff accountant II.
Bailey Fellenzer to staff accountant II.
Dylan Lange to senior accountant.
Sarah Lindenberg to accounting supervisor.
Brandi Voigts to staff accountant II.
Telegraph Herald