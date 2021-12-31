A Dubuque-based financial firm announced plans 20 years ago to renovate a building that had housed a store for decades.
Heartland Financial USA, now known as HTLF, announced that it would convert the former location of the Walsh Stores, at 13th Street and Central Avenue, into office space. Recognized by its white exterior trimmed in green, the general merchandise store had served Dubuquers from the late 1950s until closing in 2000.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the plan in its Jan. 4, 2002, edition.
DB&T’S PARENT EYES WALSH STORES SITE
Heartland Financial USA, the parent company of Dubuque Bank & Trust, on Thursday unveiled plans to purchase and rehabilitate downtown Dubuque’s famous Walsh Stores location.
Under Heartland’s $4.5 million proposal, the holding company would renovate the former store to serve as an operation center for Heartland’s support staff.
John K. Schmidt, Heartland chief financial officer and president and chief executive officer of DB&T, said the project would help bring Heartland’s support staff under one roof.
“We want to continue to bring those (positions) back to Dubuque,” Schmidt said.
Heartland, Iowa’s largest bank-holding company, has been bursting at the seams for quite some time, officials said. With about $1.65 billion in assets, the Heartland financial family includes 34 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and New Mexico.
“It’s the growth that we’re seeing at our member bank groups and additional banks that are being added,” said Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland’s president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board.
While DB&T’s main branch at 14th Street houses a number of Heartland’s departments, Fuller said there is no longer room to grow at the facility.
“We’re just flat out of space,” he said.
The renovation project would restore the exterior of the 41,000-square-foot Walsh facility, including the adjoining Ziepprecht building, to its original latter 19th-century look.
The project includes the acquisition of the adjacent Iowa Street True Value Hardware Store at 13th and Iowa streets. Heartland would demolish the building and convert the land into an 18-stall parking lot. Heartland also will ask the city to vacate the back alley between 13th and 14th streets.
Walsh Stores closed its doors on New Year’s Eve 2000. While the Walsh family planned to sell the general store — known for 43 years as the place to find just about anything — it had hoped to lease the property or open a new location elsewhere in the city.
Ann Liddle, co-owner of the Walsh property, said her family has “no immediate plans to open another store at this time.”