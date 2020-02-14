DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Belmont woman who pleaded guilty to severely neglecting her two young children today was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jamie L. Weigel, 27, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge and chronic neglect of a child. As a result of the plea, additional counts of child abuse and chronic neglect were dismissed.
In addition to the prison term, Weigel must serve 10 years of extended supervision and have no contact with her children or anyone under the age of 18 unless approved by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
“If anyone ever doubted that evil existed in this work, then they need to look no further than this case to see that it does,” Circuit Court Judge Duane Jorgenson said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that, Jamie Weigel, you had the specific intent to kill your children, not by some spontaneous act of anger … but -- and what is more hideous -- is that it was by really slow, deliberate withholding of food, nurture and caring over an extended period of time.”
Weigel and her fiancé, Dalton A. Hopper, 25, were charged in April 2019, shortly after they took their then-4-month-old daughter to a Dodgeville hospital due to “excessive vomiting,” according to court documents.
Doctors determined the girl had severe diaper rash, bed sores and other abrasions consistent with being left “lying in one place without being picked up for hours on end,” court documents state.
The girl also was so underfed she “could have died from malnutrition in as little as a week’s time,” authorities said.
Investigators later determined that the girl and her 1-year-old sister were left alone in a room for extended periods of time. Both girls were severely underweight and suffer from “significant developmental delays” as a result of the neglect, authorities said.
Hopper also pleaded guilty to child abuse and chronic neglect of a child. He was sentenced earlier this month in Lafayette County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison.