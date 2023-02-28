With the help of riverboat travel, the Dubuque area cruised to a successful year for tourism in 2022.
Last year, about 58% of hotel and motel rooms in Dubuque County were occupied, up from 54% in 2021, while current hotel and motel tax revenues for fiscal year 2023, which ends on June 30, are anticipated to increase by about 35% over the previous fiscal year, according to data recently presented by Travel Dubuque to Dubuque City Council members.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said much of last year’s success was owed to a surge in riverboat cruises, led by the arrival of Viking Cruises, which made its first stop in Dubuque in September. The 450-foot-long Viking Mississippi cruise ship can accommodate 386 guests, with a crew of about 150.
Overall, Travel Dubuque recorded 16,282 passengers visiting the area from riverboat dockings last year, 3,291 more than 2021.
“I think one of the biggest things we’ve seen in the past few years has been riverboat traffic,” Rahe said. “It has just exploded.”
Other major events also contributed to the area’s tourism success, such as the second Major League Baseball game held in Dyersville, drawing in thousands of people to the area. More than 3.1 million watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of the game, making it the most-watched regular season baseball game on any network in 2022.
Rahe said the most recent tourism data shows Dubuque County’s ongoing recovery from a sharp slump related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
That year, travel-related expenditures in Dubuque County fell to $281 million, down by 25% from the previous year. In 2021, those expenditures rose dramatically to $403 million.
While travel-related expenditures for 2022 have not yet been released by the state, Rahe said all indications are that the upward trend will continue for the area.
“It’s definitely going to be higher,” Rahe said. “Everything is telling us this was a great year for the area.”
Dwight Hopfauf, general manager at Hotel Julien Dubuque, said that while corporate travel has yet to rebound from the pandemic, leisure travel has surged.
“People are going on what is being called ‘revenge vacations,’” he said. “They missed out on vacations during the pandemic, and they want to go see something.”
Rahe said 2023 is projecting to be another successful year, though not quite as successful as 2022.
While the city will welcome the arrival of two new riverboats, a total of 123 riverboat trips are expected to stop in Dubuuqe this year, slightly down from the 125 stops recorded in 2022.
Rahe noted that 2023 also will not feature a MLB game in Dyersville or any other major event that will cause tourism surges.
“We’re going to continue to see solid progress,” Rahe said. “Maybe not as strong as last year, but we are continuing to position ourselves as a very strong destination.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the recovery of the Dubuque area’s tourism industry is a positive for the whole community.
“We’re really starting to see a good resurgence here,” he said. “Tourism is part of who we are, so it’s something that we need to lean hard into.”
