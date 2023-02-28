With the help of riverboat travel, the Dubuque area cruised to a successful year for tourism in 2022.

Last year, about 58% of hotel and motel rooms in Dubuque County were occupied, up from 54% in 2021, while current hotel and motel tax revenues for fiscal year 2023, which ends on June 30, are anticipated to increase by about 35% over the previous fiscal year, according to data recently presented by Travel Dubuque to Dubuque City Council members.

