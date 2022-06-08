As people are enjoying the outdoors this summer, local conservationists emphasize the need to be on the lookout for invasive species.
Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed June as Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa as a way to focus attention on the harmful impact that invasive species have on native plants and wildlife.
“It’s important to have this month to highlight invasive species because it’s become more and more of a problem in recent years,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board.
He said common invasive species found in Dubuque County are garlic mustard, a plant with white flowers and four petals; nonnative honeysuckle, which has irregular, tubular flowers that are pink, white or reddish purple; and oriental bittersweet, a woody, climbing vine that produces red-orange berries.
“It’s really labor intensive (to manage invasive species),” Preston said. “It’s important to get a hold of them early.”
Nathan Jones, Jackson County Conservation executive director, added that he has started to see teasel crop up in the area as well.
“People will probably think it’s a pretty plant, and it’s used in flower arrangements a lot,” Jones said. “So when people get arrangements and later dump the arrangement outside, that’s how it spreads. So be cognizant of what you’re dumping or planting in yards.”
Tivon Feeley, forest health program leader with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, also said spongy moths are becoming a more common invasive insect, especially in northeast Iowa. The moths were formerly known as gypsy moths.
Preston and Jones listed methods such as pulling up plants or mowing as ways that conservationists get rid of invasive species, but they both mentioned the use of chemicals as a last resort.
“Some require herbicide,” Preston said. “We don’t like to use it, but when it comes down to utilizing it to protect what we have left of our native species, I think that’s pretty important.”
To prevent additional spread of invasive species, Feeley said keeping gear clean after time outdoors is important.
“A lot of it comes down to self inspection, like making sure your boots and pants are clean when you’re moving from one forest to another,” he said.
Jones added that keeping gear clean also applies to waterways, where invasive species can affect fish populations. Making sure a boat is clear of vegetation before traveling to a different waterway can help, he said.
Preston also promoted the use of native plants in local yards to help stop the spread of invasive species.
“I think a lot of native species are overlooked for landscaping,” he said. “We don’t appreciate the native stuff we have around here and its diversity and how pretty it is.”
More information on types of invasive species can be found at iowadnr.gov/ invasives.
