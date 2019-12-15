Four Dubuque County vehicles soon will be outfitted with a sophisticated GPS system capable of collecting real-time information for county and public use.
Dubuque County supervisors hired Cypress Solutions to install systems on four vehicles — two snowplows, a motor grader and a pickup truck. In addition to location, the systems show a vehicle’s speed, the RPM and even whether a check engine light has come on.
“The current system is inefficient for where (County Engineer Anthony Bardgett) wants to take things, and it isn’t going to grow with us,” said Nathan Gilmore, the county’s information technology director.
The county will pilot the system on the four vehicles. If it works well, the system could be installed on additional county vehicles.
Gilmore said the Cypress Solutions systems checks a lot of boxes for him.
“I want it fully hosted, web-based and I want it as a partnership,” he said. “We don’t want the vendor to come in, put it on all the trucks and then have us be dependent on them from then on. They come and work with staff to install this. They make sure we understand the troubleshooting and the ins and outs of it.”
The system is widely used in Iowa. Nine counties and the Iowa Department of Transportation use Cypress.
“While it’s a lot of fun to spend a long time vetting lots of solutions, in this instance we’re going to piggyback and let some other counties do some of that early work,” Gilmore said.
Information specific to specialty vehicles is available through the system as well. For snowplows, it can tell when and where the salt spreader has been turned on or whether the blade is up or down.
This offers a lot of useful information for county staff. However, Bardgett said the data could also be helpful to local residents, who would access the system via a public portal.
“They could get on the system and see in real time where the plow is compared to where they live,” he told the supervisors. “You can color code those roads in a territory and see where they have done what.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said that would be very helpful during big snow events.
“People want to know how bad it is before they leave,” he said.
The GPS systems also can be outfitted with cameras.
“No one is doing streaming video at this time,” Gilmore said. “What is feasible is do a snapshot — every minute, every five minutes, whatever — that will be live. Once a vehicle is back near a home base, the vehicle can upload video to county servers.”
Cameras do make the project more expensive. The basic system comes to just under $1,400 per vehicle.
Supervisors initially approved $5,500 for the contract with Cypress. However, supervisors also opted to add two cameras for the pilot, bringing the grand total to $9,500.
Bardgett said he hopes to have the systems installed in the next month.