Construction is slated to take place this summer on a project that will bring solar panels to a Dubuque elementary school.

During a Dubuque Community School Board meeting Monday, board members approved the executed construction contract, bonds and certificate of insurance with Blue Sky Solar Corp. for the Sageville Elementary School solar panel project. When completed, 461 solar panels will be installed on the school’s roof, for a total cost of $332,842.

