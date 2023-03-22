Construction is slated to take place this summer on a project that will bring solar panels to a Dubuque elementary school.
During a Dubuque Community School Board meeting Monday, board members approved the executed construction contract, bonds and certificate of insurance with Blue Sky Solar Corp. for the Sageville Elementary School solar panel project. When completed, 461 solar panels will be installed on the school’s roof, for a total cost of $332,842.
“(The goal) is to supplement our electrical service and hopefully give us a lower electrical rate in that building,” said Rob Powers, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds, after the meeting.
Recommended for you
Several years ago, the district installed solar panels at a building used by the buildings and grounds department and saw significant reductions in that building’s electricity costs, according to Powers. District officials then partnered with Straka Johnson Architects to conduct a survey of all district buildings and determine which would be good candidates for a solar array.
When the Sageville project was proposed last year, officials said it would include a battery backup array to store excess energy.
However, at a recent meeting of the district’s facilities and support services committee, Straka Johnson officials told the board that batteries were determined to be expensive and lack long-term value for the district, based on monitoring of the building’s current energy usage.
Powers said installation of the solar panels is planned to begin in June and be completed by the start of the 2023-2024 school year. He added that the solar array is expected to recoup its installation costs in about seven to eight years.
After the meeting, Board Member Jim Prochaska praised the district’s decision to invest in solar, which he described as both fiscally and environmentally responsible.
“It shows that our school district is concerned about the environment,” he said. “There’s so many industries and private companies that are adopting solar, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”
Powers said the district will monitor the success of the Sageville project as it considers whether and how to expand its use of solar panels.
“Once we see if we can get the output that we want (from the Sageville array), we’ll definitely be looking to see if we can get that benefit by installing solar at other buildings,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.