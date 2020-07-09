It has been almost three years since U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Melson stepped ashore.
He is eager to fulfill his new duties on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon, but one day in the not-so-distant future, he trusts he will regain use of his sea legs.
“As a good sailor, I’m always looking to go back to sea duty,” Melson said.
For almost one year, the Dubuque native served as the commanding officer of the USS Makin Island, an amphibious assault ship stationed in San Diego.
The vessel operated across the Pacific Ocean, from the waters off southern California to the South China Sea.
After subsequent reassignments to Europe and, later, the Pentagon, where he assisted top North Atlantic Treaty Organization and U.S. Navy officials, Melson recently was nominated to serve on the Joint Staff and promoted.
The staff supports senior uniformed leaders from the five armed services and facilitates cooperation among the branches. Those military leaders, in turn, serve as advisers to top government officials, including President Donald Trump.
In June, Melson became the deputy director for Joint Force Development and Design Integration in the J7 Directorate.
He will spend much of his time engaged in analysis and assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the military.
“I’m responsible for driving concepts, driving experimentation and war-gaming,” Melson said. “Basically, looking at how we make decisions to make sure we have the right joint force required for our nation as we look longer term.”
He anticipates he will serve for 14 to 24 months before being assigned to command an operational strike group job at sea.
“That could be a carrier strike group,” Melson said. “That could be an expeditionary strike group. It could be leading the patrol and reconnaissance community.”
AT SEA
As he advances up military ranks, Melson continues to credit his Dubuque upbringing for his successes.
He moved to the city at age 4 and attended Hoover Elementary, George Washington Junior High and Wahlert Catholic High schools.
After earning a master’s degree from Eisenhower School of National Security Management in 2014, Melson was assigned to the USS Makin Island. In 2016, he was named its commanding officer, where he oversaw the vessel’s crew of about 2,500 sailors and U.S. Marines.
The ship is designed to support amphibious assaults. Helicopters and attack aircraft can launch from its deck that towers above the ocean. The ship also provides disaster assistance and relief.
During Melson’s tenure, which concluded in 2017, the ship was awarded the Battle “E” and the Admiral Flatley award for operational and safety excellence in aviation operations.
“That is tough to go out on a seven or eight-month deployment and not have mishaps,” he said.
COVID-19
In April, USS Makin Island assisted another vessel, the USS Kidd, as it coped with an outbreak of COVID-19, which infected about 45% of the USS Kidd’s crew.
Makin Island rendezvoused with the stricken vessel, and eight medical personnel boarded to administer COVID-19 testing. Multiple sailors from the USS Kidd transferred to USS Makin Island for monitoring.
Melson said he viewed the Navy’s response with “absolute pride.”
Before his promotion to the Joint Staff, he served in the Pentagon as executive assistant to the deputy chief of navy operations, who oversaw the service’s COVID-19 response.