Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday included the following.
Tree policy
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve modifying the city’s sidewalk policy to require the city to pay for sidewalk damage if it is caused by a city-owned tree.
Background: Dubuque property owners are considered liable for sections of sidewalk that lie most adjacent to their properties. If those sidewalks are damaged, their repair must be paid for by the property owner, with some exceptions. Previously, even if the sidewalk was damaged by a tree that was located between the sidewalk and the curb, repairs were still put on property owners, though subsequent damages from the same tree then would be covered by the city.
City staff recommended a change to the policy after a high volume of tree removals caused by emerald ash borer has led to significant challenges in organizing sidewalk replacements with property owners.
What’s next: The new policy will take effect immediately. City staff estimate they will remove 200 tree stumps in 2021, with about 80 stumps expected to damage sidewalks, which will result in about $44,000 in repairs.
Bishop’s Block project
Action: Council members voted x-x to enter into a redevelopment agreement with Affordable Housing Network, Inc. for a residential and commercial property at 90 Main St.
Background: In 1999, the city gave a $350,000 loan to Bishop’s Block Limited Partnership for the development of the building at 90 Main to create affordable upper-story residential units and first-floor commercial space. Since then, no payments have been made to the city on the loan.
The nonprofit organization Affordable Housing Network entered into a purchase agreement to take over the 90 Main Street property, which has resulted in the drafting of a new development agreement with the city.
What’s next: Under the new development agreement, the city will forgive its $350,000 loan to Bishop’s Block. In return, Affordable Housing Network must invest more than $350,000 in repairs and renovations to the property. The organization also will take over the management of the building’s 32 affordable housing rental units.
Royal Oaks project
Action: Council members voted x-x to approve an agreement with Royal Oaks Development Corp. for the construction of public street and sanitary sewer improvements on an 11-acre site on the east side of Cedar Cross Road, between Starlite Drive and Crescent Ridge.
Background: Royal Oaks is working to develop a three-lot commercial subdivision on the property next to Cedar Cross Road. Part of the project includes creating additional roadway and sanitary sewer for any prospective businesses. A traffic study of the project found that improvements would need to be made to Cedar Cross Road in order to handle the potential traffic created by the commercial park.
What’s next: Under the agreement with the city, Royal Oaks will be responsible for the design, construction and inspection of public road improvements to Cedar Cross Road and public sanitary sewer extension improvements. Additions to Cedar Cross Road will include additional turn lanes and intersection improvements.