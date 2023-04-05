PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials said Tuesday afternoon that there was “nothing to indicate imminent harm” to campus following what had been characterized as an “alleged social media threat.”
In a message to the campus community, interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich wrote that officials immediately addressed the incident once they learned about it, though the investigation “continuously changed and evolved over the last 36 hours, sometimes at a very rapid pace.”
“We acknowledge the pace did not allow the communications from our end to be as timely as some may have wanted, and I respect those who may feel that way,” Evetovich wrote. “We will continue to review our communication protocols to better serve the university in the future during these challenging events.”
An online announcement made shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday stated that school officials were aware of a threat to the main campus “and specifically Doudna Hall.” University police, the dean of students and the Behavioral Review and Recommendation Team were among those addressing the situation to determine if the threat was credible.
Recommended for you
Evetovich wrote in her update that “there was much that was going on behind the scenes,” and that “there were circumstances that many times could not be shared widely.”
“That does not mean that nothing was being done or that issues were being ignored,” she wrote. “I say this only to create a bit of understanding and trust. There are many people working hard to keep our campus safe.”
The message notes that supports are available to students, faculty and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.