PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials said Tuesday afternoon that there was “nothing to indicate imminent harm” to campus following what had been characterized as an “alleged social media threat.”

In a message to the campus community, interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich wrote that officials immediately addressed the incident once they learned about it, though the investigation “continuously changed and evolved over the last 36 hours, sometimes at a very rapid pace.”

