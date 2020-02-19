The Dubuque County Historical Society will mark a milestone this weekend.
The society will celebrate its 70th anniversary Sunday with a special exhibit showing at its National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in the Port of Dubuque.
“Feb. 23 marks the date that our founders signed the articles of incorporation,” said Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications for the river museum.
The historical society organized in 1950 as a private, nonprofit organization. The society opened its first museum, the Mathias Ham Historic Site, in 1964.
The Fred W. Woodward Riverboat Museum, the precursor to the present river museum, opened in 1982.
Scardino said Sunday’s event will celebrate the society’s origins by highlighting some of the earliest items in the organization’s collection.
“Like most museums, the majority of our collection is behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s wonderful to have opportunities to bring out different pieces in different contexts and show them off.”
The 26 items on display Sunday are drawn from the collection of Richard Herrmann, a Dubuque collector who operated a museum in his home on Central Avenue. The items include Native American artifacts and fossils.
“Sunday, we will have an educator present talking about some of the items,” Scardino said. “We also will be offering free admission to anyone 70 and older and discounted tickets for everyone else.”
The society will mark the anniversary with special events throughout the spring and summer, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first phase of the River of Innovation exhibit on March 31.
When completed, River of Innovation will consist of a 19th-century, belt-driven machine shop, several interactive exhibits and a makerspace area. Phase two of the project will begin after the opening of the first phase. An opening date for the second phase has not yet been set.
The society will mark the 40th anniversary of the opening of the historic dredge William M. Black in the Port of Dubuque as well as the 10th anniversary of the opening of the National River Center.
Other exhibits this year will focus on baseball in Dubuque and the women’s suffrage movement. The Ham House site will feature the legacy of Linwood Cemetery.