The City of Dubuque will enforce its odd/even snow route policy on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 13 and 14.
Parking will not be allowed on the odd-numbered side of designated snow routes today, according to a press release. Vehicles are not permitted to park on the even-numbered side of those routes Monday.
“The policy’s parking restriction will be enforced during the entire posted and declared period, with no allowance for parking prior to the end of the posted time period or after a perceived plow pass,” a press release states.
The policy will help city crews remove snow from the winter storm that occurred Friday and Saturday. Vehicles in violation of the policy will be issued tickets and fines of $30.
For more information, visit CityofDubuque.org/snow.