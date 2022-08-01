Low-income residents of eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin likely will be among those most affected locally by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and will face higher barriers to safely terminating a pregnancy.

A majority of women who seek an abortion live in poverty and are most likely to struggle with the cost of child care. State legislatures in Iowa and Wisconsin have sought to curtail abortion access, and local residents also face myriad practical and financial roadblocks such as transportation and lodging.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

