A celebrity canine captivated Dubuquers 85 years ago this month.
Brownie, proclaimed “the smartest dog in Iowa,” showed off an array of tricks during a visit in March 1935.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the spectacle in its March 31, 1935, edition.
SMARTEST DOG IN IOWA VISITS DUBUQUE
From a street wanderer to the champion trick dog of the state of Iowa.
That’s Brownie, part fox and rat terrier dog owned by George Cassidy of Elkader, Iowa.
A little over a year ago, Cassidy found the dog wandering in the streets of Elkader. The dog was only skin and bones, and the sight of it touched Cassidy’s heart. Always a great lover of dogs, Cassidy stopped at a nearby meat market and purchased some meat for the stray.
“My home needs a dog,” Cassidy thought to himself, so he took it to his home for repairs. ...
The dog and Cassidy during the past year have become close friends, and Cassidy said Friday in his visit to Dubuque that he wouldn’t part with Brownie for “all the champions of dogdom put together.”
During his spare time, Cassidy undertook the task of teaching Brownie various tricks, and today the dog performs approximately 150 different feats, ranging from the common house dog maneuvers to circus and stage acts. ...
During his visit to Dubuque last week, Cassidy said: “I’ve got the smartest dog in the state of Iowa. Not only that, but I claim my dog can do more tricks than any other dog in the state. I know that’s a big statement, but I can prove it.” ...
One of the most amusing tricks that Brownie turned in was the manner in which he “said his prayers.” Had he been clothed in a nightgown when he had his head resting on a chair between his two front feet, the dog would have borne close resemblance to any small child kneeling beside a bed.
Other unusual tricks of the stage and circus variety that Brownie performs are pushing a baby buggy, walking up a ladder and then turning around after he reaches the top and returning to the ground headfirst down the ladder, diving 14 feet in a net, a balancing act on a barrel, hopping across the room with his two hind feet leaving the floor at the same time, picking the American flag out of a varied assortment of flags, broad jumping 10 feet from a standstill and jumping through a 71/2-inch hoop a foot away without breaking the hoop.
Cassidy said he has had his dog perform at several shows in the vicinity of Dubuque recently. He said the biggest point in teaching a dog tricks is for the owner to have patience.
“Success comes to those who wait,” he said.