A Dubuque man accused of biting off the nose of another man, as well as assaulting two people in a separate incident, now has been charged with a third, unrelated attack that left a man with a broken arm.
Blayre A. Ward, 24, of 930 W. Locust St., was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing serious injury.
The charges stem from an attack at about 1:50 a.m. Sept. 26. Court documents state that Brittany R. Hoover, 25, and her boyfriend, Shane A. Faulkner, 33, were arguing in the 1800 block of Central Avenue when Ward “interjected himself from the other side of the street” and started assaulting Faulkner.
The attack lasted about 10 minutes. Two friends of Ward — one identified as John F. Turner III, 20 — “walked several blocks and joined in on the assault by kicking at Faulkner while he was down.”
Faulkner’s injuries included a compound fracture of his left forearm.
“Faulkner was not completely coherent and believed he had been hit by a car,” documents state.
Hoover picked Ward out of a lineup last month, and a warrant for his arrest was issued March 5.
Online court records do not show any related charges filed against Turner as of Tuesday afternoon.
Ward already faces charges related to two other incidents — one of which occurred about 24 hours after the attack on Faulkner.
Court documents state that Ward assaulted Dylan L. Dahlman, 21, during a disturbance at about 1:25 a.m. Sept. 27 in the area of East 16th Street and Central Avenue. Dahlman fell to the ground after being punched, and Ward kicked Dahlman twice, according to documents.
Ward then allegedly punched Crystal A. Paar, 40. Paar told authorities that she had been walking north on Central Avenue when she saw Ward assault Dahlman.
He is charged with assault with injury and assault in connection to those events.
About three weeks later, Ward is accused of biting off the nose of Scott M. Plumley, 44, of 2836 Central Ave., and assaulting his son Austin J. Plumley, 21, of Guttenberg, Iowa, in the 1400 block of Bluff Street after 11:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
Ward was arrested on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree harassment, assault causing injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Documents state that Turner also was involved in that brawl, and he subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of assault, for which he was sentenced to two years of probation.