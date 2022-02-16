University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
Contributed
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and creating an amphitheater plaza in front of Charles C. Myers Library.
University of Dubuque officials plan to redevelop a stretch of road running through campus to create a pedestrian-friendly space.
Officials plan to redevelop 600 feet of Grace Street between McCormick and Algona streets, installing pervious pavers and pedestrian lighting and reconfiguring the space in front of Charles C. Myers Library “into a 9,000-square-foot amphitheater plaza,” a press release states.
Once completed, the space can be used to host lectures, small concerts and large events, among other opportunities. Construction is expected to begin this spring and wrap up in the fall.
In September, Dubuque City Council members voted to vacate that stretch of Grace Street and sell it to the university for $80,491. A traffic impact study stated there were very low traffic volumes on that stretch of roadway and that the property vacation would have little impact on nearby traffic.
UD closed the stretch to vehicles upon its purchase. The coming work is being funded by investors who wished to remain anonymous, the release states.
The project is among the last steps of a campus master plan that seeks to connect the upper and lower parts of UD’s campus.
UD officials have completed two other major outdoor projects in the past five years, renovating Alumni Common — formerly known as the Quad — and transforming the space between Heritage Center and Charles and Romona Myers Center into Wallace Common. The redevelopment of Grace Street “will connect those two spaces with a pedestrian-friendly promenade,” the release states.