CASSVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers hope to assist municipalities that have experienced a power plant closure by lengthening the period over which the payments they receive from the state incrementally decrease.
“There will be more time, so they can possibly get another business to get into the power plant (property) to create revenue,” said Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, who co-authored the proposal at the request of local officials in his district, which includes Crawford County.
The bill also stands to benefit the Village of Cassville, where two power plants shuttered in 2015 — Alliant Energy’s Nelson Dewey Generating Station and DTE Energy’s Stoneman Station biomass plant.
Utility aid payments are paid by power companies to the state in lieu of property taxes, to which they are not subject. The state then passes funding from those payments along to municipalities that have power plants. After a plant is decommissioned, the state phases out the payments by 20% per year over five years.
Although the property owned by utility companies becomes taxable once a plant closes, the income generated from property taxes generally is considerably less than what the municipality received in utility payments.
The bill would extend the period over which payments phase out to 10 years, with decreases of 10% annually. The new timelines only would apply to power plants that are decommissioned after Dec. 31, 2020.
Utility aid on the DTE property began its five-year phase-out in 2017, while Nelson Dewey is due for decommissioning in 2023.
“(The proposal) would definitely help,” said Cassville Village President Keevin Williams, adding, “At this point, it’s just a proposal.”
Prior to the plant closures, the municipality received utility aid totaling about $591,000 annually, which constituted more than 50% of its budget.
In 2020, the village received $371,680 in utility aid. As it declines, village officials have had to delay purchases and projects, Williams said.
“We’ve definitely cut the budgets across the board where we could,” he said.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, has supported previous efforts to assist the village and said he was interested in the proposal.
“I could certainly see where that would be of benefit,” he said.
The bill currently is under review in a legislative committee. Alliant Energy has lobbied in support of the proposal.
In the interim, Cassville residents have looked to generate other sources of revenue, taking advantage of the region’s scenic location that makes it popular for outdoor recreation.
Last year, Alliant Energy sold a portion of the grounds where Nelson Dewey stood to a local business owner who intends to install a grain terminal on the property.
A local coalition also is investigating the construction of a new bridge that would span the Mississippi River at Cassville, which members say could develop an economic corridor that extends from Dyersville, Iowa, to Muscoda, Wis.