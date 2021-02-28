PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police are investigating after a man was found stabbed and badly injured in a store parking lot Friday night.
The man was taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of “an apparent stab wound to the torso and a significant injury of an unknown nature to his leg,” according to a press release. The man’s name has not been released.
Police said the stabbing was related to a call that authorities received at about 9:15 p.m. about a fight in the parking lot of Walmart, 1800 Progressive Parkway.
“While officers were responding, a second call was received reporting an injured male in the Menards parking lot at (1700 Progressive Parkway),” the release states. “... During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the two events were related.”
Police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information on the incident should call 608-348-2313.
“At this time, there is not a threat to the community as those believed to be involved know each other,” the release states.