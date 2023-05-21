Developer: Sports facility won’t be at soccer complex
After taking possession of Dubuque Soccer Complex and finalizing a lease agreement for its use with local groups, the complex’s new owner has confirmed that a planned indoor sports facility will be built not there but at a separate location.
Court One LLC took possession of the soccer complex from its former owner, Dubuque Community School District, on May 10, according to Court One Principal Mark Dyer. The title of the land is held by Soccer One LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Court One, and the property will be maintained by Dubuque Soccer Alliance under the terms of a recently approved 25-year lease.
The alliance has leased the complex since 1993 for use by local soccer organizations.
When school board members in the fall voted to sell the complex to Court One, officials with the Arizona-based company said they planned to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility at the complex at a cost of $4.5 million.
Dyer and Court One President and CEO Mitch Brown, however, recently told the Telegraph Herald the facility will be built at a different site, though they cannot yet share the location. It now will span 145,000 square feet and cost $15 million or more. Dyer said the facility will include eight volleyball courts; eight pickleball courts; four basketball courts; softball and baseball fields; an indoor soccer field; batting cages; and amenities such as concessions, a restaurant, a pro shop and training areas.
License plate reader system spurs worries over privacy
Dubuque City Council members had several questions answered on Monday regarding a proposal to install cameras that will automatically record and track drivers by their license plates.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen proposed the city purchase an automated license plate reader system from security company Flock Safety to help local law enforcement solve crimes more effectively and efficiently.
The work session held on Monday saw City Council members ask a variety of questions regarding the security and transparency of the system, with some council members expressing concern over the system’s potential infringement on the personal privacy of residents.
Jensen and Hector Soliman-Valdez, market manager for Flock Safety, argued that the system has several checks in place to ensure that the civil liberties and rights of residents are protected.
City Council members earlier this year approved budgeting for the purchase of the automated license plate reader system in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
Trucking firm reveals HQ decision
A local Dubuque-based trucking company plans to move its headquarters to the Port of Dubuque, diverting from plans to construct a new headquarters building elsewhere in the city. McCoy Group had previously announced it had entered a purchase agreement with education company McGraw Hill to buy the office building at 501 Bell St., though no additional information was provided about the purpose of the purchase.
Property records state the McGraw Hill building currently holds an assessed value of $13,549,400.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted to schedule a public hearing on June 20 for a proposed development agreement with McCoy Group, with city documents stating the company now intends to use the Bell Street building as its corporate headquarters.
The move comes after the company had announced its plans to construct a 78,000-square-foot headquarters at the site of the company’s current headquarters at 2099 Southpark Court in Key West.
That project went as far as securing $1.86 million in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and a development agreement with the city promising 10 years of tax increment financing incentives expected to total nearly $3 million.
Council hears Flexsteel site plan
A newly created plan calls for converting a former Dubuque manufacturing site to a combination of retail, housing and light industrial development. The Flexsteel Industries Brownfield Site Conceptual Revisioning Plan was presented to Dubuque City Council members during a work session last week and came with a number of recommendations on how to best develop the site of the former Flexsteel Industries manufacturing plant at 3400 Jackson St.
The city’s ability to carry out the plan remains unclear given that the property remains privately owned by Flexsteel.
However, the plan does include recommended actions for city officials, including creating signage to identify Dubuque’s North End neighborhood, completing local neighborhood and streetscape beautification and rezoning portions of the site.
While Dubuque City Council members offered their support for the plan, they gave no indication as to whether the city would pursue its listed recommendations.
DNR urges utility fix for new soccer site
As a local soccer organization prepares to start summer programming this week in Dubuque, a problem with the septic system at the facility it is using is prompting some adjustments at the site.
American Youth Soccer Organization Region 419 officials recently announced plans to relocate programming to Offside Sports Complex, located at the former Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52 North. Local nonprofit Iowa Sports Expo Group bought the property last month with plans to construct soccer fields there.
Programs at Offside Sports Complex are set to begin Monday, May 22.
However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has flagged the property’s septic system as not being appropriate to the nonprofit’s business plan, Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Allie White said at a county Board of Health meeting last week.
The Board of Health voted to recommend that the health department close the restrooms inside the bar and grill until the issue is remedied.
Deere reports strong 2nd quarter earnings
Dubuque County’s largest employer recorded an increase in net income in its recently completed quarter, as well as a jump in the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works.
Deere and Co. reported a net income of $2.86 billion for the second quarter of its fiscal year, which ended April 30. During the same period last fiscal year, that figure was $2.1 billion.
For the first six months of the fiscal year, the company has had net income total about $4.82 billion, up 61% from the $3 billion reported in the first six months of last fiscal year.
“John Deere completed the second quarter with a strong performance,” said Rachel Bach, Deere & Co. manager of investor communications, during an earnings call with investors on Friday. “Across all our businesses, our performance was driven by strong demand, optimal pricing, and improvements to the supply chain.”
Net sales and revenues for the company totaled about $17.39 billion, up 30% from the same period last year.
