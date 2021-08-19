WATERLOO, Iowa — Whether a Manchester man intentionally shot to kill his former girlfriend more than 10 years ago was at the crux of opening arguments in his retrial Wednesday in Waterloo.
Prosecutors argue that Robert P. Krogmann, now 63, intended to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2009 when he shot her three times. Meanwhile, his attorneys contend that Krogmann’s mental health diagnoses “impaired his ability to form specific intent” to kill.
Both sides presented their opening arguments in Krogmann’s retrial on charges of attempted murder and willful injury. The trial is taking place at the Black Hawk County Courthouse after it was moved from Delaware County.
Krogmann previously was convicted of the same charges for the 2009 shooting of Jean Smith, now 60, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Authorities said Krogmann shot Smith three times after going to her house to ask her to restart their relationship.
In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court remanded the case for a new trial. The court’s ruling stated that Krogmann’s assets were improperly frozen during his initial trial and, therefore, could not be used by him while putting together his defense.
On Wednesday, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Israel Kodiaga said in his opening statement that Smith broke up with Krogmann about a month before the shooting. The couple had been together for around two years.
Krogmann went to Smith’s residence outside Dundee, Iowa, on March 13, 2009, to talk about the breakup, Kodiaga said. When Smith went to get some coffee during the conversation, she turned around to see Krogmann pointing a gun at her.
“Ms. Smith asked if the defendant was going to shoot her,” Kodiaga said. “He told her if he couldn’t have her, no one else would.”
Krogmann first shot Smith in the stomach, Kodiaga said. Smith pleaded for Krogmann to call 911, but he then shot her in the arm.
“She was pleading with him, but he said he was not going to go to jail for attempted murder,” Kodiaga said. “Rather than call for help for this twice-shot woman, he shot her again, this time in the spine.”
Krogmann eventually called his son, Kodiaga said, and his son called the authorities. Smith was able to get help in time to survive her injuries.
Defense attorney Angela Campbell told the jury in her opening statement that Krogmann has never denied shooting Smith in 2009.
“Jean Smith did not do anything to deserve being shot,” she said. “She’s a victim.”
However, Campbell argued that Krogmann’s mental health history played a role in his actions that day. In Krogmann’s initial trial, his attorneys also pointed to his mental health history in their arguments.
Campbell said Krogmann has struggled with mental health since high school and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. He also has been hospitalized for suicidal ideations, she said.
Campbell argued that Krogmann’s actions following the shooting show that he didn’t mean to kill her.
“He had the opportunity to kill,” she said. “The only thing missing is he didn’t want her to die. He could have left, but he didn’t do that.”
Smith also testified Wednesday, walking in with a cane due to injuries from the shooting.
Smith said Krogmann at first seemed to accept their breakup, but he then started showing up unexpectedly at her house and sending flowers to her workplace.
“He was calling me and texting me 50 times a day for days on end,” she said. “... I was scared for my kids because I knew he could get mad.”
Smith said she agreed to speak with Krogmann about their relationship at her residence on March 13, 2009. After saying their relationship was over, she said, Krogmann got out a gun.
“He said we were both going to die there together that day,” Smith testified.
Krogmann refused to call 911 after each shot, Smith said. However, he did bring Smith a pillow and her mother’s rosary at Smith’s request.
“He kneeled down beside me, and we said a little prayer,” Smith said. “He said, ‘I really didn’t think it would take this long for you to die.’ ... I figured I was going to die there, and I was trying to make peace with my life.”
Krogmann then called his son, who then called 911. Krogmann also allowed Smith to call her mother.
Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere said he was the first to arrive at the scene, but Krogmann had left by that time. Krogmann later was arrested on the road going toward his rural Manchester residence.
Smith testified that she underwent “a whole bunch” of surgeries and was wheelchair-bound for more than a year following the shooting.
Smith added that she has not been able to work since the shooting, and she continues to wear a brace on her right leg from knee to ankle.
“I have terrible pain every day,” she said.