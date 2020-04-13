Though Gaetane Loras is new to Loras College in Dubuque this semester, her family’s connections to the school go back generations.
All the way back to the school’s founding, in fact. Gaetane’s great-great-great-grandfather was a brother of Mathias Loras, the first bishop of Dubuque, who founded the seminary that eventually would become Loras College.
Gaetane, who hails from Lyon, France, is spending this semester studying at the Dubuque school with a familiar name. Though her classes have been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she remains on campus.
Though her semester has not turned out as she expected, Gaetane has felt welcomed.
“I wanted to know this university,” she said.
Loras College traces its history back to 1839, when Mathias Loras started St. Raphael Seminary to serve young men seeking to enter the priesthood. The school’s name changed several times before being christened for its founder in 1939.
Gaetane’s family has long stayed connected with Loras College. Her grandmother was in contact with people at the school when she was alive, and her parents visited the college about 15 years ago.
Gaetane decided to come and study at Loras College for a semester between finishing her bachelor’s degree in France and continuing her education. She wanted to work on her English and experience daily life in the U.S.
Seeing her last name plastered across campus was a little strange at first, she said.
“I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s always fun to talk to someone wearing a Loras College T-shirt,” Gaetane said. “It’s crazy to speak with the students and my name is on their T-shirt.”
Valorie Woerdehoff, Loras’ interim director of marketing, showed Gaetane’s parents around during their visit to the school and has stayed in contact with the family. Now, Woerdehoff is staying in touch with Gaetane while she is in Dubuque.
Earlier this year, Woerdehoff took Gaetane to see Loras’ Center for Dubuque History. Gaetane was able to see her family tree, along with artifacts from Bishop Loras’ life, including the throne chair he sat on while presiding over Mass, his rosary and his letters.
“To be able to show her the same places I showed her parents years earlier and to know they’d get these pictures back in France … and that there was this family connection for her, that was really meaningful,” Woerdehoff said.
Gaetane is staying on campus at Loras while most of her classmates have left because of COVID-19. The strict restrictions French officials put in place because of the pandemic would make returning home complicated, she said.
While this semester hasn’t turned out quite like she had hoped, Gaetane has made new connections during her time in Dubuque. She said the school has proven to be very welcoming of international students.
“I have been very well- received,” she said.