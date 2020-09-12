Dubuque's Lantern Center will host a fundraiser next week featuring an Iowa police chief who has been honored with the Keeper of the American Dream award.
Mark Prosser served in law enforcement in Illinois and Missouri, rising to the rank of supervisor of the St. Louis Major Case Squad. Prosser became chief of police and public safety director in Storm Lake, Iowa, more than two decades ago. Prosser speaks at conferences on issues related to diversity and shifting demographics and is also an ordained deacon in the Catholic Church.
The Keepers of the American Dream award honors advocates who significantly contribute to the well-being of immigrants in the United States.
Prosser will speak at the Lighting the Lantern fundraiser at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The live Facebook event is free to all, but purchasing a ticket will help raise money for the Lantern Center and allow participants additional Zoom interaction opportunities.
For more information, go to thelanterncenter.org.