POTOSI, Wis. – The Potosi Branch Library reopens today.

The library’s hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, according to a social media post.

The post states that the library will continue to offer patrons scheduled curbside pickup of materials.

Masks are required to be worn for everyone age 2 years and older and only three patrons will be allowed inside the library at a time.

Patrons must stay 6 feet away from others and will have a browsing time limit of 15 minutes.

Youths age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

