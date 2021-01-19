POTOSI, Wis. – The Potosi Branch Library reopens today.
The library’s hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, according to a social media post.
The post states that the library will continue to offer patrons scheduled curbside pickup of materials.
Masks are required to be worn for everyone age 2 years and older and only three patrons will be allowed inside the library at a time.
Patrons must stay 6 feet away from others and will have a browsing time limit of 15 minutes.
Youths age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.