Police said one person was injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Julien L. Dittmar, 32, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue near the entrance to Hempstead High School. The report states Dittmar and Marjorie J. Ballina, 63, of Dubuque, were both stopped at a red light at the school intersection. Randall J. Wieseler, 61, of Dubuque, failed to slow or stop in time and rear-ended Dittmar’s vehicle, which then hit Ballina’s vehicle.
Wieseler was cited with failure to maintain control.