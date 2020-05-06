Two hours before Center Redemption had even opened its doors, the pent-up demand caused by its month-long closure was abundantly clear.
Owner Shannon Moller said customers began lining up outside the Dubuque business at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The redemption center opened at 10 a.m. and served more than 300 customers before closing six hours later.
After seeing customers brave rainy conditions, Moller is convinced that the redemption center will be busy in the days and weeks ahead.
“I can only imagine what it will be like when it’s sunny outside,” Moller said with a chuckle. “We are glad to be back open and happy to service our customers.”
Center Redemption announced its temporary closure in the first week of April. Moller explained that the shutdown was a business decision, noting that coronavirus fears had compelled people to remain in their homes, and sales had dropped significantly as a result.
Redemption centers play a key role in statewide efforts to reduce and clean up litter by recovering beverage containers for recycling. Consumers in Iowa pay a 5-cent deposit when they purchase a beverage container and receive a 5-cent refund when they return it to a store or redemption center.
Options for obtaining this refund have dwindled in recent months, however.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in March temporarily removed a requirement that grocery stores and other retailers must take back the cans and bottles they sell. This change, coupled with the closure of redemption centers, left many local residents with a large collection of containers and nowhere to redeem them.
Some of these bottles and cans made their way to Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.
Co-founder Jim Wagner said Veterans Freedom Center has been accepting bottle and can donations for a few years now. When the cans are picked up by a local redemption center, the Veterans Freedom Center keeps the proceeds and uses them to support operations.
“In the past few weeks, we have probably seen five times the amount of bottles and cans that we normally receive,” Wagner said.
At Center Redemption, customers on Tuesday adhered to strict social distancing rules. Only four people were allowed in the facility at once, while the rest were asked the wait outside.
Despite these unusual circumstances, the influx of customers was a positive sign for a business that has been battered by the effects of COVID-19.
The redemption center also offers a commercial pickup service that involves partnering with entities including bars and casinos. With those businesses closed, that line of business has dried up, too.
The redemption center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month.
The business also allows customers to drop off their bottles and cans from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays, provided they make an appointment ahead of time by calling 563-585-1092.