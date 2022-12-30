Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena.
Jackie S. Flickinger, 67, of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. 20, approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Illinois 84, a press release states.
Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Ruth Hutchinson, 76, of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
