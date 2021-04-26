HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Four Southwest Wisconsin school districts landed grants totaling nearly $120,000 to buy equipment to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing fields.
The local awards were among more than $440,000 given out by the state Department of Workforce Development
“The grant program not only helps students transition from high school into the workforce by supporting technical education,” a press release states. “It also reduces higher education costs by providing dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates and technical endorsements on high school diplomas.”
The local recipients were:
- Southwestern Wisconsin and Prairie du Chien Area school districts, $49,900 each for “Regional Equitable Access in Additive Manufacturing through Augmented Reality” to each buy two “augmented reality welding training systems.”
- Benton School District, $10,007 for “Personal Protective Equipment and Credentialing: Southwest Wisconsin Style” to buy a 3M Worker Health and Safety Awareness Program PPE Kit, instructional materials and instructor training.
- Cuba City School District, $9,601 for its high school Career and Technical Education Enrichment Program to buy and install equipment including a computer numerical control plasma cutting table, instructional materials and software.