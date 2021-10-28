CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade mayoral and City Council candidates discussed infrastructure improvements and public library plans at a forum this week.
The candidate forum, sponsored by the Cascade Economic Development Council, was held Tuesday for residents to hear from and ask questions of people who are running for election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Mike Henry, Steven Knepper and Sue Knepper are running for mayor after Greg Staner did not file for reelection.
Three City Council seats also are up for election. Current Council Members Michael Delaney, Bill Hosch and Riley Rausch all filed for reelection. John Bisenius, James Bruns, Patrick Leitzen and Megan Oliphant filed as challengers.
Bruns and Leitzen did not attend the forum.
Cascade resident Shirley McDermott also has announced that she is running for City Council as a write-in candidate. McDermott attended the forum but was not featured as a speaker.
Topics discussed by candidates who spoke at the forum included the need for city infrastructure improvements and their thoughts on plans for a new public library. Their responses are detailed below.
Mayoral candidates
Mike Henry
- Henry spoke at length about the need for infrastructure improvements. He noted that some of the city’s water pipes are more than 50 years old. “We have to update the pipes on a year-to-year basis,” he said. “I can see us using 7% to 8% of the budget going forward to address the issues.”
- Henry said the city needs to settle on plans for a new public library and should look into the financial feasibility of the different sites being proposed for the facility.
Steven Knepper
- Knepper held up a rusty water pipe at the forum to illustrate what he sees as the need to replace current pipes running through the city. He said that infrastructure projects should be a top priority.
- Knepper said he supports the library project but feels that it is a “disservice” to think of the proposed project as a library alone.
- “I think it’s being mislabeled,” he said. “I think it’s every bit a community center for folks as a library. I think if it’s relabeled that it will have more legs and start to run.”
Sue Knepper
- Knepper said infrastructure is a “huge” priority that current City Council members and staff already are working on. “This is part of quality of life,” she said. “If we don’t have good drinking water and citizens have water in their basements and those sorts of things, I think that’s detrimental to the quality of life.”
- Knepper said bringing together a library and community center is a good idea, and she praised library board members for working to find a good solution.
Council candidates
John Bisenius
- Having an adaptable city plan in place to use when issues arise is important, especially when it comes to water and sewer needs, Bisenius said.
- Bisenius said he would like to see a new public library and community center come together “sooner rather than later.” “Education doesn’t stop at school. It’s a lifelong thing,” he said. “We need to make sure we have the skills to move forward through changes in the future.”
Michael Delaney
- Delaney said he believes the council has done a great job addressing infrastructure needs but having a plan in place is important for the future.
- Delaney said there is a huge amount of community support behind the library already. He said he also has heard many ideas about what to do with the current library building after a new library site is selected. “I don’t think it’s going to sit empty,” he said. “I think a lot of people are eyeballing it. It’s part of the downtown, so we want something there.”
Bill Hosch
- Hosch agreed with other candidates that a city plan would be good to prepare for future infrastructure projects.
- Hosch said he has heard a suggestion to put a senior center in the current library building after a new site is selected. However, he also noted that a another downtown property that became available several months ago drew several inquiries. “It’s an opportunity to have a good building for somebody to move into,” he said. “When we talk about economic development, that’s certainly what we’re looking for, as well.”
Megan Oliphant
- Oliphant said she hopes to continue the work the current council has been doing toward infrastructure improvements.
- Oliphant said she knows through her work with Cascade Heart & Soul that a new public library is one of the top priorities of residents, so it is something she plans to focus on, as well. “I think (the current library building) would be an awesome location for a new food pantry,” she added. “That would be my push for the building.”
Riley Rausch
- Rausch said he believes infrastructure is one of the biggest issues facing the city and is something the current council has started to work on. ”I would like to see a one-, three- and 10-year goal for the community,” he said. “Right now it feels like all we do is put out fires, so it would be good to have some sort of framework.”
- Rausch said he would like to be part of the group that keeps the momentum of the library project going. He added that the current library building would be a great space for the police department, which currently operates out of a “tiny office.”