Bids for two Dubuque Community School District properties will open today.
The Dubuque Community School Board on Monday unanimously voted to seek bids for the former Fulton Elementary School and the Dubuque Soccer Complex, with bids opening at 8 a.m. today and closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Interested buyers should submit their proposal in a sealed envelope to the Board’s legal counsel at Fuerste, Carew, Juergens & Sudmeier, PC Attn: Edward F. Henry, 890 Main Street, Suite 200, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Board documents state that after bids have closed, the law firm will present all proposals to the board for review. Members will consider “all factors deemed relevant” in selecting a bid for each property and will negotiate a purchase agreement, reserving the right to reject all bids.
As the board voted to approve opening bids for both properties, Board Member Nancy Bradley emphasized that board members and district officials had given the matter considerable thought before doing so.
“We considered many different ways, many different processes (and) nuances, and with (board attorney Ed Henry’s) advice, this seems to be a sound and rational way to proceed,” she said. “I don’t want the community to think that tonight is our first consideration of it.”
The district’s current lease with Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which pays $1 per year to use the Dubuque Soccer Complex, expires in May 2023. School board members in May 2021 approved the nonrenewal of that lease, and district leaders said they intended to give the alliance the option to buy the land.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million, and in May, the alliance gave the district a letter stating its intent to purchase the property at that value.
At Monday’s meeting, several community members urged the board to work with the soccer alliance and maintain the complex as a place for youth soccer.
“I am here to discourage the school board from engaging in a process intended to lead or that could lead to the Dubuque Soccer Complex being used for any other purpose, especially a purpose that does not involve youth recreation, youth education and youth socialization,” said Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, a co-founder of Dubuque Soccer Alliance and one of its original board members.
Isenhart detailed the various local volunteer groups and businesses, from John Deere Dubuque Works to Origin Design, who helped make the soccer complex a reality. He also touted the health, educational and social benefits that soccer offers young players and families.
“It would not be fair to discount these intangible values, much less the value of the community’s dollar investment and sweat equity in this land, either in determining its future or in setting its price,” said Isenhart.
Former district athletic director Bill Jantsch and Peosta resident Darlene Bowers shared similar opinions.
“It would be a big mistake to take away the complex from the schools and the community,” Bowers said. “Let’s think of the youth, not the money.”
Board members voted to close Fulton at the end of the school year after district staff cited the school’s falling enrollment amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance. An appraisal last month valued the Fulton property at $890,000.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council members approved allocating $300,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center to support its future bid to purchase the Fulton Elementary School building. The Dream Center will use the funds as a 10% match in its application for a $3 million state grant to fund both the acquisition and renovation of the Fulton school building.
At recent meetings, school board members have disagreed on whether to prioritize a bid’s monetary value or a buyer’s intended use for those properties when considering which bids to accept.
After Monday’s meeting, Board President Kate Parks said that board members will use the district’s facility beliefs, a set of broad guidelines about building design, security, technology, sustainability, maintenance and more, to help make their decision.
The board on Monday approved updates to the facility beliefs to address the decommissioning of facilities. A newly-added section notes that the board should consider future facility uses that align with the district’s strategic plan and serve youth, families and the community, as well as ensuring the district receives reasonable compensation.
“It really is a balance between doing what’s right for the community, our kids and our families and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, thinking about our budgets in the future and some of the strains that the district could be facing when we’re not getting adequate funding from the state,” Parks said. “I don’t think anyone on the board views this as just one or the other of those things, but more of a nuanced approach that’s weighing those different factors.”
