GALENA, Ill. -- The Jo Daviess County state's attorney has issued a reminder that community members keep their belongings secure amid an increase in property-related crimes.
Chris Allendorf said in a press release that officials are seeing a rise in such crimes both nationally and in the county. He said those who commit such crimes typically "are looking for easy targets that take the least amount of effort or have the least risk of detection.”
Allendorf outlined several steps residents can take to protect against property-related crimes.
Lock vehicle doors, ensure windows are fully closed and do not keep items of value in plain sight in a vehicle.
Secure sheds and outbuildings. Unlocked buildings "are the most commonly burglarized," but residents also can add cut-resistant locks to further deter theft, Allendorf said.
Write down and keep serial numbers for and descriptions of items of value, such as power tools, lawn equipment and electronics. If an item doesn't have a serial number, residents can take photographs of it.
Residents should not share on social media if they are leaving the area "for any length of time."
Report suspicious individuals and vehicles as soon as possible. Allendorf advised using non-emergency phone numbers unless residents believe a crime is in process.