The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Kathleen E. Kennedy, 52, of 1030 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault.
  • Holly M. Hessling, 39, of 1646 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of three counts of child endangerment.