Operations are winding down this week at the Georgia-Pacific corrugated facility in Dubuque after the company decided to close the plant employing 85 over concerns that it no longer was economically viable.

The facility’s official last day is Saturday, Dec. 31, but the company already had started the decommission process as of Thursday afternoon. Since announcing the closure at the beginning of November, the company has worked the past two months to finish out end-of-year orders.

