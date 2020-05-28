Local officials in Iowa are bracing for a spike in eviction filings starting today that likely could outpace available assistance to renters.
“There’s going to be a lot of people in a world of hurt,” said Michelle Schnier, director of housing and support services for East Central Intergovernmental Association, referencing the soaring unemployment rate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 25% of all renters in the city of Dubuque spend at least half of their annual income on rent, according to city officials.
“People are in dire straits right now,” Schnier said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that she will begin phasing out a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and other debt collection activities starting today.
However, she will allocate about $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to aid people who have lost income due to the pandemic who face residential eviction or foreclosures.
She said the Iowa Finance Authority would announce the details of the new program this week, including the eligibility criteria to receive assistance.
Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of people who need help in the face of an ongoing economic and public health crisis could become homeless.
The American Civil Liberties Union and several other groups had asked the governor to extend the moratorium of eviction proceedings for nonpayment of rent imposed on March 19.
“(T)he scope of the problem is such that what we need is across-the-board statewide eviction protection,” ACLU of Iowa said in a statement. “We’re deeply concerned that assistance meted out on a case-by-case basis will be insufficient.”
City of Dubuque program offers aid
City of Dubuque officials this month set aside $20,000 out of about $650,000 in federal grant funds received for COVID-19 relief to offer up to $1,000 per month per household for three months to assist low- and moderate-income renters and homeowners whose income has been reduced due to the pandemic.
Officials anticipate receiving another approximately $500,000 from the state for the program through pending dispersal of federal funds.
But already demand for rental assistance has outpaced what is available.
Since announcing the short-term rental assistance program last week, the city fielded 70 inquiries, with 30 deemed eligible for assistance — more than four times what city officials anticipate the $20,000 allocation covering.
The city’s Community Development Advisory Commission is set to meet today to potentially set a public hearing to shift more federal grant funding toward the assistance program.
“It looks like we just can’t wait (for the feds),” said city Housing Director Alexis Steger. “We’re going to do the best we can with what we have in front of us. ... Fortunately, we have a lot of landlords in the city of Dubuque that are amazing in these situations and aren’t looking to put people to the curb.”
Landlords face problems, too
Full or partial rent payments for May were made by 91% of households by May 20 among the 11.4 million units of professionally managed apartments across the country, according to National Multifamily Housing Council.
“It’s been a struggle for people renting, but it’s been a real struggle for landlords as well,” said Jerry Maro, president of Dubuque Area Landlords Association.
Landlords still must pay taxes, insurance, loans and staff to maintain their properties.
Lenders have been willing to work with landlords on mortgage forbearance or payment deferral options, adding missed payments onto the end of the loan term, Maro said. However, some renters with the ability to pay have taken advantage of the moratorium, he said.
“They were receiving government assistance — whether stimulus checks, plus $600 a week over above-normal unemployment benefits,” Maro said. “In some instances, their employment was unaffected and did not pay. That created a big problem for new landlords that had to maintain mortgage payments, keep the utilities going, pay insurance and maintain their properties without the income coming in.”
He said landlords are not interested in evicting a good renter, who prior to the pandemic was current on rent.
“But it is a business, and landlords have obligations to be taken care of that are based on rental income coming forward ... to not only keep but maintain their properties as well,” he said.
29 filings have been recorded
As of last week, 633 eviction proceedings were set to be heard statewide upon expiration of the moratorium, including 29 cases in Dubuque County, according to Iowa Legal Aid.
Some that have been filed were probably not legal, as the governor’s moratorium suspended eviction filings for past-due rent. During that period, landlords only could file evictions based on “clear and present danger” or to get rid of “squatters.”
As a result, “a lot of landlords were holding off ... and we’re expecting that there’s going to be a lot of evictions, starting (today),” said Todd Schmidt, senior staff attorney at Iowa Legal Aid’s office in Dubuque.
From November through March, before the governor’s moratorium, 25 evictions were served in Dubuque County, according to the county sheriff’s department.
And while the governor’s order has been lifted, a federal moratorium continues to prohibit evictions for nonpayment of rent for tenants in federally covered properties until July 25. That includes property that is financed by a federally backed mortgage loan or any other program connected to the federal government, including Section 8 housing vouchers.
“The courts have implemented a process whereby the landlord has to certify of federal supports so the court and tenant know whether the federal moratorium applies,” said Nick Smithberg, executive director at Iowa Legal Aid. “There’s definitely issues to look at for tenants. And there are a number of defenses that renters may have.
“But whether there are defenses or not, at some point, the rent is going to come due. People need to look at what their longer-term plan is to get the rent paid and whether they qualify for some of these benefits.”