FENNIMORE, Wis. — Honesti Runde is known by her peers and colleagues as a helper, someone who desires to create a welcoming environment at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and assist those in need.
But learning to ask for help, herself, was a challenge for the graduating student, who is completing her associate’s degree in human services at the college this month. Doing so helped smooth the obstacles on her path.
“Asking for help has made me grow as a person,” said Runde, 22, who is a first-generation college student. “I’ve done way better than just graduating.”
Runde, a native of the unincorporated Grant County community of Beetown, is no stranger to hard work.
Money was always tight in her family and she has held jobs since her teens: bagging at grocery stores, running the register at fast-food restaurants and gas stations, baby-sitting and even bartending when she was a student at Lancaster High School.
After graduating from high school in 2016, she enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. With about 14,000 students, the university setting was overwhelming.
Finances continued to concern Runde, but school work precluded her from obtaining another job on top of serving as a resident adviser. Under the stress, her grades suffered.
“I wasn’t ready,” Runde said. “I had some growing to do.”
She returned home and, at the recommendation of family members, enrolled at Southwest Tech. Runde feared the stigma of attending a community college, but she was surprised that programming was not limited to the skilled trades.
She enrolled in the college’s human resources program. The course of study was “hands-on,” tailored to her style of learning. Runde flourished in the environment with small class enrollment.
“You really grow with those students,” she said. “The staff members know you by name.”
When she struggled, she said she could turn to staff for help — whether it be asking for assistance on a course assignment or a gas card to mitigate transportation expenses. Yet Runde was initially hesitant to do so.
“You think, ‘Someone else can use this more than I do,’” she said. “If everyone is thinking that, no one is using that help.”
Currently, Runde works as the college’s student programmer under the supervision of Robin Hamel, Southwest Tech’s student life coordinator.
“She’s really a caring and nurturing person and people just flock to her,” Hamel said, adding that Runde’s background as a low-income student helps her relate to students.
“It only made her stronger and better at her job,” Hamel said.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Tech will not host commencement, but spring graduates are invited to participate in a winter ceremony, scheduled for December.
Runde has plans to complete her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Franklin University, an online program. She intends to become a social worker, serving the LGBT community.
Runde hopes to remain in southwest Wisconsin.
“I’d rather … give back to the area that gave so much to me,” she said.