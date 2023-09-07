WWII ship 1
Capt. Bob Kubota speaks during a welcome ceremony of the USS LST-325 docked at the Port of Dubuque on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

 JESSICA REILLY

A ship used in World War II currently docked in the Port of Dubuque is open for public tours.

USS LST-325 is the last operating landing ship tank from WWII in the U.S., and it has stopped in Dubuque as part of its yearly riverside tour. The ship is open for public tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

