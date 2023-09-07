A ship used in World War II currently docked in the Port of Dubuque is open for public tours.
USS LST-325 is the last operating landing ship tank from WWII in the U.S., and it has stopped in Dubuque as part of its yearly riverside tour. The ship is open for public tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
This year, the ship is traveling from La Crosse, Wis., downriver to Hannibal, Mo., before returning to its year-round home in Evansville, Ind.
Dubuque is its second stop.
This morning, over 100 people lined up to be some of the first Dubuque-area visitors on board since the ship’s last visit in 2018 when it attracted over 16,000 people.
A short ceremony was held this morning to mark the occasion led by Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanaugh and LST-325 crew.
Visitors were then allowed to tour the ship. Tickets cost $15 per person for adults, $7.50 for kids age 6 to 17 and tours are free for kids 5 years old and under. Commemorative merchandise is available for sale.
The tour includes an exploration of the ship where hundreds of soldiers lived and served during WWII. There are stops at the bunks where soldiers slept, sprawling open spaces previously used to store tanks and the massive guns onboard meant to take down enemy aircraft.
“It’s really a piece of living history,” reflected Rebecca Kuhle, of Dubuque, who toured the ship this morning with her family. “Being able to see it, feel it, smell it and have that whole sensory experience, it just brings history to life.”
Tours continue today through 5 p.m., and golf carts are available to shuttle people on and off the ship if needed. More information can be found online at bit.ly/LSTDBQ.