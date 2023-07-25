Tom Remakel was working at Central Battery on Main Street when a co-worker invited him to come down to the river and see his brother’s houseboat.
Tom had no idea it would lead him to his future bride.
“(Tom) worked with my uncle (Howard),” Rosemary Remakel, now 78, said. “We were both invited to go and see this houseboat.”
And while sparks might not have flown during that first meeting, or even when Tom ran into the then-Rosemary McGrath not long after at Riverside Bowl, it was Rosemary’s Uncle Howard who played matchmaker.
“A little bit after that, her uncle started telling me, ‘Rosemary’s been wondering why you haven’t called her,’” Tom, now 80, said.
Rosemary, of course, hadn’t said any such thing.
“He was making it up,” she said.
But Tom took notice, and started calling. Soon, he was picking her up from her job at Roshek’s Department Store.
After about a year of dating, they made the decision to get married. Tom didn’t ask his future father-in-law for permission, but he knew that Tom McGrath approved of his daughter’s choice.
After a trip to the Chicago area in the fall of 1962 with several family members to visit Rosemary’s sister, Tom had a conversation with Rosemary’s father in the backyard of the McGrath home.
“He was ill enough at that time that I drove,” he said. “When we came back, I offered to pay him for some gas and he said no. Then he said, ‘Just take care of our girl.’”
Tom McGrath passed away a few months later, on Dec. 12, 1962, knowing that Tom and Rosemary were planning to get married.
Rosemary had just one request — she wanted to get married on Thanksgiving Day.
“I had seen a couple come out of a church on Thanksgiving many years before,” she said. “And I remember thinking, ‘What a wonderful day to get married and have something like that to be thankful for.’ And (Tom) agreed.”
The couple married on Nov. 28, 1963, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. They have four children — Lynn Gerardy, Tom Jr., Mary Koetz and Elaine Huinker. They also have 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Their first home was on Adair Street, but soon their growing family needed more space. Rosemary had grown up on Gandolfo Street, where the McGrath family had lived for many years. Tom served as the contractor for their next home, which was built on one of the McGrath family lots. They have been there since 1977.
“It was a great way to grow up,” Gerardy, of Dubuque, said. “We had my grandmother right next door, and some aunts in the next house after that. There was family everywhere.”
A jack of all trades when it came to sales and service, Tom was forced to leave Central Battery when it closed its doors. He went on to work for Sindt Motor Sales, where he worked for 27 years. He finished his career at Harris Golf Cars, retiring in 2006.
Rosemary was a stay-at-home mom, then went to work in the lunchroom at St. Joseph’s School. It was a job she loved, and she stayed for 29 years, retiring as the cafeteria manager in 2007.
“We went to Mass every Sunday, and sometimes Saturday night,” Gerardy said. “We went to Nativity School. So Mass and school was a big part of our life growing up. We ate dinner together every night, and Mom always cooked all the big meals and the holiday meals. It was a simple childhood, riding our bikes and hanging out with the neighbors, and having family close by.”
Rosemary and Tom both have hobbies and passions that they’ve passed on to their children and grandchildren. For Rosemary, it’s baking and cooking, and for Tom, it’s woodworking and gardening.
Granddaughter Cate Koetz, 22, wanted to build a birdhouse recently, but after looking through Tom’s books, decided she wanted a birdfeeder in the shape of a porch swing.
“I hadn’t made one of those before, but we did it,” Tom said as he brought up a photo of the finished feeder on his phone.
Tom and Rosemary’s grandsons surprised Tom on Father’s Day by building a steel ramp off the back porch so he can more easily get to his garden plants. They also built him two large gardening containers on the back deck. They are now filled with Tom’s summer vegetables — peppers, carrots, tomatoes and more.
“By the time people are our age, most families are trying to convince them to sell the house,” Rosemary said. “But (our family members) are doing everything they can to make things easier for us and help us stay here. We are so blessed.”
Gerardy said it’s not surprising that her parents have a gaggle of skilled children, in-laws and grandchildren always ready and willing to help.
“They have always been lifelong learners and they’ve passed that on to all of us,” she said. “They’ve taught us by example the value of faith and family, to love unconditionally and be a blessing to others. To work hard and learn from our mistakes, but also to forgive, and to stop and smell the roses along the way. Mom and Dad set the bar quite high.”
Rosemary said Tom easily took to being a family man, and that he jokes about how he makes their marriage work.
“He just cares for everybody,” she said. “My dad was the only one who married in his family, so when we moved here, (Tom) took care of maintenance on all three of these houses. For years and years. He would do anything that we asked him to do, but what he likes to say is that he says ‘Yes, dear’ a lot.”
As for the key to their long marriage, Tom said there’s a little more to it than saying ‘Yes, dear.’
“Mutual respect,” he said. “And just caring for each other.”