Eide Bailly announced hiring Nick Reiter as a full-time audit associate. Also, the business announced promoting Kate Banwarth, Mike Jones and Jenna Lovell to senior associates and Blake Ellinor and Kelli Breitbach to managers.
Crescent Community Health Center announced hiring Eliza Ludovissy as a dental hygienist. The health center also appointed Mike Wright to serve on its finance committee.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has appointed Kara Murphy as its new director of development. She has more than 20 years of experience aiding nonprofits. In her new role, she will engage with the local arts and cultural scene and continue to build on the orchestra’s fundraising program.
UnityPoint Clinic appointed Patricia Newland as its president and CEO. She will focus on improving and standardizing quality performance, as well as identifying strategic opportunities in the UnityPoint system.
Dubuque Museum of Art announced appointments to its Board of Directors: Kristin Dietzel, Jose Garcia, Louise Kames, Jillayne Pinchuk, Tyson Leyendecker, Susan Price Cornwell, Eden Wales Freedman and Tom Yunt.
Rotary Club of Dubuque announced its 2022/2023 officers: Scott Goins, as president; Scott Ellerbah, as president-elect; Angie Herting, as vice president; Kim Adams, as treasurer; Kyla McComas, as secretary; H.R. Cook, as immediate past president. The group also announced board members: Cody Burger, Tony Calabrese, Joyce Connors, Sherrie Keating, Sudhir Koneru, Joe Mauss, Chrystina Morteo, Edward Raber and Shelby Wartick.
Clarke University Board of Trustees elected Mary Rose Corrigan Psihoyos as chair and Margaret Mary Cosgrove, BVM, as vice chair.
Eagle Point Solar was recognized by Solar Power World, the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology, as No. 165 on its 2022 Top Solar Contractors list.
American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation re-certified UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation department. The certification is for a three-year period.
