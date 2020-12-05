PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Classes in the Prairie du Chien Area School District will continue to be offered virtually through Dec. 22.
The decision, made unanimously by the school board, stemmed from a staff shortage, according to Superintendent Andy Banasik.
Enough staff are quarantining at home after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19 to necessitate the switch.
The board will reconvene Dec. 14 to determine whether classes will continue remotely when the semester resumes on Jan. 4 following the holiday break.
The district has operated virtually since Nov. 23.