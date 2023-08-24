Police said a child was injured when an intoxicated driver ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle, causing it to strike a residence in Dubuque. The intoxicated driver then left the scene but was later arrested, authorities said.
Jamare R. Lankston, 9, of Chicago, sustained an abrasion to his left knee that was bleeding but was not immediately transported to a hospital for treatment, according to court documents and Dubuque police.
Michael L.O. Patterson, 26, of of 2123 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 20th and Jackson streets on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal-injury traffic accident.
A report states that Patterson was traveling west on Lincoln Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Windsor Avenue and struck a vehicle driven south on Windsor by Shayniece M. Lankston, 29, of Chicago. Jamare Lankston was a passenger in Shayniece Lankston’s vehicle.
Both vehicles left the roadway on impact. Patterson’s vehicle struck a “No Parking” sign, a Black Hills Energy gas riser and a residence at 626 Lincoln Ave., causing $2,000 in damage to the residence.
Lankston’s vehicle struck a retaining wall at 702 Lincoln, causing $4,000 in damage.
Patterson then drove from the scene and was located later in the area of East 20th and Jackson streets, authorities said.
Patterson also was cited with no insurance and failure to obey a stop sign, documents state.
Shayniece Lankston was cited with no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating without a registration card or license plate, documents state.