LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors took no action recently on a proposal to lower the per diem paid to supervisors for meeting attendance.
The issue was proposed in November as a way of demonstrating that the supervisors understood what county residents and county government employees were facing during the pandemic.
Supervisors Steve “Porter” Wagner, of Dickeyville, and Pat Schroeder, of Lancaster, had proposed the cut in per diem after learning how county employees and county departments came together to put together a balanced county budget for 2021.
Wagner proposed that supervisors reduce the per diem by $10 per meeting for 2021, down to $80 per meeting for an estimated savings of $9,000.
Changes in per diem would not take effect until April 2022. County board rules prevent per diem from being reduced until the reorganizational meeting, which won’t take place until after county board elections in 2022.
Supervisor Gary Ranum, of Boscobel, presented information to the county board that showed it has worked to bring down costs, saying the number of meetings and the number of committees have been reduced and that there has been a 36% decrease in the cost of county board operations in the past five years.
In addition, the per diem of $90 per meeting has not been increased in 10 years.