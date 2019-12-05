EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — One person was injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County for more than an hour.
Ryan Gansemer, 38, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for the treatment of his injuries, according to East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic.
The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 20 near Timmerman Drive. Kovacic said that Frederick Brenke, 50, of Dubuque, was stopped in an eastbound lane of the highway, preparing to turn onto Timmerman Drive, when his vehicle was rear-ended by Gansemer’s vehicle.
The force of the impact caused Brenke’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Joan M. McCleary, 44, of East Dubuque.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. 20 were closed briefly, but the westbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour and 10 minutes, Kovacivc said.
Gansemer was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.