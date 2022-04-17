Plans for $80 million expansion at Field of Dreams unveiled
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The owner of Field of Dreams in Dyersville plans an $80 million investment into the beloved movie site.
Officials with Go the Distance Baseball unveiled a master plan for the site, including nine new ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater. Plans also call for the construction of team dormitories, a 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, a recreational vehicle park, an all-abilities inclusive park and jogging trails through cornfields.
Go the Distance Baseball leaders came to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday for an exclusive discussion about the far-reaching plans, which were detailed to the public at a press conference Thursday.
Officials estimate that the completion of the ballfields by 2023 will allow the site to host 1,000 youth teams for tournaments annually, but they also emphasized their commitment to preserving the site of the iconic movie, including the baseball diamond, farmhouse and cornfields.
“The Field of Dreams means so much to so many people,” said Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball and a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer. “I’ve put a lot of my passion behind it, and I’m proud of (the master plan for the Field of Dreams). A lot of sweat and hard work went into it.”
Dubuque school board votes to close Fulton, plan to consolidate middle schools
Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque will close at the conclusion of the current school year.
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday unanimously approved the closure, as well as approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026.
District staff recently proposed both moves amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance.
“We have to be good stewards of our taxpayers’ funds, and so, unfortunately, like a lot of things in life this comes down to dollars,” said Board Member Jim Prochaska. “It is no reflection at all on the quality of your teaching.”
District officials have said closing Fulton, which has seen declining enrollment in recent years, would save an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short term. Officials also emphasized that all Fulton staff members will have the opportunity to be placed in a comparable job in the district.
Estimated cost of Five Flags expansion proposal climbs to $90 million
Constructing a new Five Flags Center facility in Dubuque now is expected to cost about $90 million, according to a new estimate from consultants.
The proposal involves demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
The previous estimate for the work was about $74.3 million, but it now has climbed to $89.7 million, according to the new analysis from consultants.
If approved, the project is anticipated to increase taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner by $193.28 in 2024, the first year that the levy increase for the project would go into effect. That annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2042.
The analysis attributes the increased cost of the project largely to increases in construction material costs. For example, the price of structural steel has risen almost 50% since last year.
City Council members are expected to review the updated cost estimate for the project and discuss next steps during their meeting on Monday, April 18. Council members are in the midst of discussing once again scheduling a public vote on funding for the project.
Thanks to passerby, 2 people, 1 dog safely escape Dubuque house fire
Thanks to a passerby, two people and a dog safely escaped a Dubuque home before it was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 787 Caledonia Place just after 4 p.m.
Annalise Flogel, 17, said she was walking to visit a friend when she noticed smoke billowing out of the house.
“At first, I thought it was washer or dryer vents or stuff like that,” she said. “Then, I noticed it started growing the more and more the wind picked up on the house.”
Dubuque County was under a high wind warning for most of the day.
After screaming for someone to call 911, Flogel said, she ran into the house to warn the residents of the fire. She found Sue Jones on the first floor. Flogel said she escorted both Jones and the dog out of the building.
“I just bolted in there to try to get her out,” Flogel said. “I just wanted to make sure she was OK.”
Jones’ son Eric also safely evacuated the home.
Work aimed at increasing safety underway on U.S. 20 in East Dubuque
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A road project impacting a busy stretch of highway in East Dubuque is underway.
The project will turn a portion of U.S. 20 from four lanes to three, including a bi-directional turning lane, in an effort to improve safety on that stretch of roadway. The change will be made between Sixth Street, near Van’s Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, by Family Beer & Liquor.
Other work in the $1.2 million project includes roadway patching and an asphalt overlay.
Lane closures are planned, but no detours will be in place. The Illinois Department of Transportation expects that the project will be complete by mid-June.
Galena citizens group leads opposition to Marine Hospital project
GALENA, Ill. — As the next step approaches in the development process for a substantial lodging project in Galena, residents in opposition say their group’s fight is not over.
City Council members in February approved a rezoning request for a planned unit development for The Parker, a resort centered around the Galena Marine Hospital at 1304 Park Ave. In addition to the restoration of the hospital, the project would involve four construction phases culminating in more than 100 cottages, a vineyard, walking trails, gardens, a café building, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.
On April 25, the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and consider an annexation agreement for about 55 acres of the proposed 80-acre development that currently are located outside city limits.
In anticipation of the council’s decision, a group of Galena residents opposed to the development formed a group known as Park the Parker.
“I think a lot of people thought, ‘It’s over. The City Council approved the rezoning and the preliminary plan, so it’s done,’” said Wendy Clark, a Park the Parker member who lives near the proposed development area. “We want to make sure people know it’s not at all done. … There is still an opportunity to change the direction of this and get to a different or better outcome.”
Park the Parker members have distributed yard signs and launched a website, parktheparker.org, listing the specifics of the proposed development and the reasons they oppose it. These include environmental impacts, safety concerns caused by additional traffic, light and noise pollution, changes to a historic neighborhood and their belief that the project does not conform to the city’s comprehensive plan and land use map.
Dubuque Community School Board sets lowest tax levy rate in 15 years
Dubuque Community Schools officials have set the district’s tax levy rate at its lowest level in the past 15 years, and homeowners will see a slight decrease in the school district portion of their property taxes.
School board members this week voted unanimously to approve a $194.5 million certified budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
As part of that budget, the district’s property tax rate will decrease by nearly 65 cents, to $13.91 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
In the city of Dubuque, the owner of an average-valued home — $146,467 — will pay $1.46 less in school taxes annually. Commercial, industrial and multi-residential property owners will have the district portion of their property taxes decrease by more significant amounts.