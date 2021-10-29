PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Joe Delagrave has to make a decision within two weeks.
Tryouts for the World Championship wheelchair rugby team are in December, and he is not sure whether he will continue.
“We get a choice in life,” he said.
Delagrave’s life has been defined by choice and its absence.
He never envisioned he would lose his ability to walk in a boating accident 17 years ago, snuffing out his athletic career in Division II football.
But Delagrave, a Prairie du Chien native, chose to doggedly pursue another sport to satiate his athletic drive. He helped lead Team USA to a silver medal in wheelchair rugby in August during the Paralympics in Tokyo, adding to his bronze from the 2012 games.
After 13 years on the national team, he is undecided about his athletic future.
It is not so much the travel to camps and competitions that take the 36-year-old away from his Holmen, Wis., home.
It’s the four-hour daily training regimen that steals his time from his wife and three children — ages 10, 8 and 6.
“Is my next lane in life being an athlete?” he asks himself.
Losing the final match in Tokyo to Britain was devastating, Delagrave said, but he is at peace knowing that he spent the past five years co-captaining a team with players who loved one another. He returned to his hometown to share that feeling Thursday.
Delagrave, who makes his living as a motivational speaker, delivered an off-the-cuff talk to more than 50 friends, family and business owners at the Dousman House. With hugs and handshakes, they reciprocated his gratitude.
“Thanks for the standing ovation,” Delagrave quipped at the start of his talk. “It’s kind of ironic for a guy who can’t stand.”
Delagrave broke his neck in July 2004 while boating on the Mississippi River. The vessel struck bottom. Delagrave fell backward and split his head on the inside of the boat.
He remembers feeling the pain in his head, but nothing in his legs.
The incident left Delagrave paralyzed from the chest down.
He spent 89 days in the hospital relearning to dress, feed himself and adapt to his new life in a wheelchair.
For a 19-year-old who had built his identity atop his athletic career, the accident upended his life.
From his hospital bed, Delagrave asked God a lot of “tough questions.”
He credits Prairie du Chien for the community’s ensuing support. Residents rallied, helping with the construction of an apartment on his parents’ home, where Delagrave recovered.
On the court, he still feels the community’s Midwestern work ethic.
“People working hard for their money and a sense of pride for what they have,” Delagrave said.
Robert Moses, CEO and president of the city’s chamber of commerce, organized Thursday’s reception.
Delagrave’s representation of the city on an international stage bonds people together, Moses said.
Prairie du Chien has embraced its hometown professional athletes, naming two streets in its business park for Delagrave and skeleton racing Olympian Matt Antoine.
Delagrave said his passion for sports will never dissipate, but there is room in his identify for more than a medal.
“That’s what I’ll share with the next generation.”