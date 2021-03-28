DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Those looking to connect with nature this spring don’t have to look much farther than their own yards.
In a virtual Saturday event hosted by James Kennedy Public Library, Dubuque County Conservation naturalist Kaytlan Moeller offered a list of tips, tricks and resources for those looking to birdwatch from the comfort of their own homes.
“If you’re interested in dabbling in birding, it’s super fun and really addictive,” Moeller said.
Moeller offered a wide range of advice.
Make your yard
a native habitatHaving a wide variety of native plants is the best way to attract birds to a yard and provide a safe habitat, Moeller said.
“Most landscape plants are shipping here from out of the county and sometimes out of the country every spring,” she said. “Native plants are most adaptive to Iowa’s extreme weather.”
She recommended checking out information provided by nonprofit Trees Forever to see the long list of native plants that birds enjoy.
She added that having a water source or bird bath will increase the number of birds that come to a yard as well.
Consider best seed optionsThe best type of seed to buy for any bird are black oil sunflower seeds, which Moeller said can be purchased at any local hardware store.
Cracked corn and Nyjer seeds are also good options, she said, but they are more expensive and tend to get moldy fast.
She said to avoid any seeds that list milo, wheat or oats as ingredients.
“Birds often pick out that stuff anyway, and then it builds up in the bottom of your feeder and can attract rodents,” Moeller said.
Find the right feederThe Hopper feeder, which looks like a miniature house, is the most popular type of feeder and can be used by birds of any size, Moeller said. For birds like hummingbirds and orioles, a nectar feeder full of sugar and water is best.
She added that cleaning out a bird feeder as frequently as twice a week is also important.
“Uneaten seed can become soggy and can grow a deadly mold inside that can be passed on to other birds,” she said.
Grab must-have itemsBinoculars and a field guide are must-haves when locating different bird species, Moeller said. It can also be fun to set a camera by a feeder to see birds up close.
Those who get really into birding also might like to make a “life list” by printing out the names of all of the Midwest’s birds and checking them off as they’re found, she said.
Get involvedMoeller added that there are many online options to help scientists log what birds are coming into the area, such as the Great Backyard Bird Count and Feederwatch.
Those who liked watching the live bald eagle camera also can watch the live feed of peregrine falcons — which Moeller said have been clocked at flying over 200 miles per hour — that nest on the Dubuque County Courthouse.
“The peregrine falcons are way cooler than the bald eagles, and we have them here locally, and you can watch them on camera,” she said.