An outspoken and at times tearful group of bird enthusiasts this week pleaded for Dubuque City Council members to preserve a portion of city-owned land that serves as a nesting ground for several migratory grassland bird species.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the council’s meeting, members of Dubuque Audubon Society said undeveloped property at Dubuque Technology Park in the Key West area is being used by several grassland birds for nesting and asked council members to turn part of that land into a preserve.