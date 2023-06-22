An outspoken and at times tearful group of bird enthusiasts this week pleaded for Dubuque City Council members to preserve a portion of city-owned land that serves as a nesting ground for several migratory grassland bird species.
Speaking during the public comment portion of the council’s meeting, members of Dubuque Audubon Society said undeveloped property at Dubuque Technology Park in the Key West area is being used by several grassland birds for nesting and asked council members to turn part of that land into a preserve.
However, City Council members said they were unsure about whether they could support the group’s proposal.
Council Member Ric Jones said the land is targeted for future private development and is too valuable to turn into a preserve.
“It’s extremely high- valued land,” Jones said. “We can see if there is a way to find some grassland nearby that works for these animals.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said he is open to establishing a bird preserve but wants more specifics on the proposal before offering his support.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Sprank said. “Right now, I just need a little more information.”
Local birding expert Tony Moline said he discovered several migratory bird species, such as bobolinks, nesting on the vacant lots at Dubuque Technology Park on Sunday.
The area was purchased by the city in the late 1990s as part of an effort to establish developable land for future businesses. Companies that since have constructed facilities there include Sedgwick, RT&T Trucking and Logistics Co. and McKesson. However, several lots also remain vacant.
Dubuque Audubon Society President Kenneth Kiss said his organization is willing to work with the city to establish a bird preserve at the technology park and help fund the construction of signs and a viewing platform.
“I think it would be great to have a partnership between the city and Dubuque Audubon Society,” Kiss said. “I think there should be a grassland set aside as a permanent preserve.”
City Public Information Officer Randy Gehl said City Manager Mike Van Milligen intends to tour the park with a member of Dubuque Audubon Society today.
Local birding enthusiasts last week announced plans to speak before Dubuque City Council after discovering that a property at the end of Plaza Drive owned by Talon Development and Eagle Construction and used for nesting by migratory grassland birds had been mowed.
Local bird experts said the mowing destroyed the nests of several bird species protected under federal law, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident to determine whether a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act occurred.
Dubuque Audubon Society members said the destruction of the bird nests at the Plaza Drive property was avoidable, noting that members of the group warned City Council members in October that plans to construct apartments on the property would destroy the unique patch of land.
Kiss said he sent a letter to Talon Development and Eagle Construction on May 13 asking the developers not to mow the property until July 15, after the nesting season for the grassland birds will have concluded.
However, Josh Kruger, president of Talon Development and Eagle Construction, told the council on Tuesday that Kiss’ letter was emailed to an unmonitored account and never was seen by any of the developer’s staff until after the property had been mowed.
Kruger said his company was willing to work with the city to establish any protocols that would prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.
“We understand that we need to keep the property looking decent, but protecting animals and species that reside on property is obviously of higher importance than some of that,” Kruger said. “Nothing that we did was meant to be malicious or harmful.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he is open to hearing more about the proposal from the local birding enthusiasts and that he would like to learn more from city staff about the viability of the proposal.
“It’s brand new information to me and to us as a council,” Cavanagh said. “It’s definitely a question that I will be asking staff to gather more information on.”