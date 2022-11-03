Local residents can expect to pay significantly more to heat their dwellings this winter.
Representatives with multiple area utility companies project that residents in the tri-state area who heat their homes with natural gas will see heating bills about 30% higher than last year.
Those estimates generally align with the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s winter fuels outlook, which estimates a 28% increase from last year for homes heated with natural gas. It also projects about a 10% increase in electricity costs.
The rise in energy costs stems from a variety of global economic factors. Tony Palese, spokesperson for Alliant Energy, pointed to high demand for natural gas, lower-than-average gas reserves and limited fuel supplies created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as primary factors leading to the increased costs.
As temperatures fall, the demand for natural gas, heating oil, electricity and propane only will further increase as people living in colder climates heat their homes.
“We’re seeing increased natural gas production here in the U.S., but we’re also seeing increased demand,” Palese said. “You’re going to have some market pressure as a result.”
He said Alliant could not provide an exact estimate for how much its natural gas prices will increase, but that EIA’s estimate of 28% remains the most accurate projection that customers could expect for heating bill increases this winter.
Mike Casper, president and CEO of Jo-Carroll Energy, said Jo Daviess County, Ill., residents can expect an approximately 30% increase to their natural gas bill this winter compared to last year.
Electricity bills for Jo-Carroll Energy customers will include an added “power cost adjustment,” an added charge of 1.35 cents per kilowatt hour used. Casper said the average household uses about 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.
“We are trying to keep the energy costs for our customers as low as possible,” Casper said.
Nicole Breitbach, senior communications affairs manager with Black Hills Energy, said Iowa customers in November likely will pay about 13% more on their natural gas bill compared to last November.
While increases in energy costs will impact nearly every household, local officials said low-income households in particular will face significant financial hurdles as a result of the price increase.
“That is a large portion of their budget that is going toward energy costs,” said Ron Axtell, Dubuque County outreach director for Hawkeye Area Community Action Program. “It’s making it even harder for households already struggling to make ends meet.”
Axtell said low-income households spend three times more of their income on energy costs compared to more affluent households.
Some action is being taken to curb the impact on low-income residents this winter. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s administration announced that an additional $4.5 billion will be allocated to provide heating cost assistance through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Axtell said LIHEAP already has seen an increase in applicants over the past year. While the added funding will help offset heating costs to more residents, he said it remains unclear how the funds will be distributed.
While increases in natural gas prices will affect many urban residents, David Peters, professor of sociology at Iowa State University, said rural residents without connection to natural gas utility lines could be affected even more severely. Many rural residents rely on purchasing liquid propane to heat their homes, and those residents have seen the price of propane increase as much as 70%, Peters said.
“That price increase is especially hard for seniors who are on a fixed income, and their biggest energy expense is heating their homes,” he said. “You can control how much you drive, and but you don’t have a choice in heating your home.”
While residents will see added energy costs to keep their homes heated, Breitbach said they can take steps to reduce their individual heating bills.
She noted options such as using weather-stripping and caulking around doors and windows to seal outside holes or gaps, cleaning or replacing furnace air filters and investing in programmable thermostats that reduce energy usage at night and during work hours.
