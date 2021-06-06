For the first time in more than a decade, Black Hills Energy is asking Iowa Utilities Board members for an increase in natural gas utility rates and charges.
The proposed effective date for the rate hike is April 1, 2022, though a temporary rate increase is slated to take place this week.
Nicole Breitbach, senior community affairs manager for Black Hills, said the company has invested more than $250 million in infrastructure across the state since it last requested an increase to its base rates.
One major project created a second delivery point to the Dubuque distribution system, through which 27,000 customers are served.
“It addressed the need for improved safety and reliability and prepared the area for future growth,” Breitbach said.
In an official notice to customers, Black Hills stated that the resulting growth from a base-rate increase would be $10.5 million in annual revenue, an increase of 17%. The temporary increase, slated to take effect Friday, June 11, would raise Black Hills Energy’s revenues by $5.3 million, amounting to an increase of 8.6%.
According to Black Hills, base rates account for about 52% of a customer’s bill. The remaining costs are determined by the price of natural gas purchased by Black Hills at market rates, as well as state-mandated energy efficiency costs.
Rates also could be impacted by a pair of “riders” requested by Black Hills.
A “system safety integrity rider” would help Black Hills recoup costs for “safety-related integrity projects,” while a “Heat Incentive Program rider” is intended to provide residential heating and appliance rebates and builder incentives. If approved, both riders could be “adjusted annually without customer notice and would appear on the customer bill as a separate charge” in addition to base rates, according to the notice.
Donald Tormey, director of communications for Iowa Utilities Board, said members of the public can provide comment in multiple ways before the IUB weighs in on the request. Avenues include emailing customer@iub.iowa.gov and referencing the docket number for this case, RPU-2021-0002. They also can comment on the IUB website at tinyurl.com/dwfd6r53.
There also will be seven in-person public hearings on the matter, as well as one virtual one. A meeting is slated for Sept. 30 at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, and a virtual meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12.
“Comments or objections are not individually addressed or responded to by the IUB, but written and filed comments to the IUB become part of the record in this rate case and are reviewed and considered as the IUB makes its decision in the case,” Tormey wrote in an email.
Changing market prices and the rider requests make it difficult to estimate the precise impact on one’s bill.
However, Black Hills’ recent correspondence to customers predicted that, if the full base rate increase is approved, a residential customer’s bill would increase by 4% beginning in 2022. Nonresidential customers would generally face steeper increases.